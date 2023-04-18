Customer Stories

Max Bögl - Transport System Bögl

Max Bögl delivers sustainable, turn-key solution for public transport

Customer Video Story

The German construction and infrastructure company Max Bögl has developed a sustainable and cost-effective mobility solution for public transport and automated container transport: the Transport System Bögl (TSB).

“By using Civil 3D, Infraworks and 3ds Max, we create visualizations up to 70% faster. Within a few days, we can generate initial augmented reality models." – Andreas Rau, Head of Product Management, TSB

Sustainability at a lower cost
The TSB all-electric maglev train operates with virtually no noise or vibration, reaching a top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph).

  • 20% less operating costs
  • Energy-efficient transport
  • Sustainable solution for densely populated areas

