SP Architects, designing large-scale architectural projects on a local and global scale such as master plans, mixed-use projects and urban transformation projects since 2005, boasts a strong client portfolio consisting of leading construction companies and various investors in different sectors such as housing, commerce, healthcare, education and social facilities.

Equipped with a robust capacity to work in different climates, cultures and urban textures thanks to the projects it has launched in almost all the cities of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Germany as well as the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Europe, SP Architects is considered a role model pioneer on account of not only its architectural approach, but also its process management and know-how. Moreover, the Company documents this know-how along with the process management standards it has created and share them with the industry. Highlighting how important it was for the Company to transfer know-how, Sabri Paşayiğit, the founder of SP Architects, said: “The path to increasing quality and achieving more efficiency is through the transfer of know-how. We have developed some standards and created booklets in order to transfer our know-how to our teams. In addition to internally utilizing these standards, we also make them available to the industry. Because we believe that progress may only be made collectively. For example, we documented all the details of the Diyarbakır Walled City Project, including the project stages, the standards used, and the resulting know-how, and compiled all of it into a printed book and also published it on digital platforms.”