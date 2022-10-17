Qatar's massive infrastructure and landscaping requires specialized software

Qatar is one of the most water-stressed countries on Earth. Rainfall is low and mostly seasonal, so flooding can be a concern at specific times of the year, which is intensified by a flat and low-lying landscape. Or, at least, it used to be. As Qatar strives to reach their ambitious Qatar Vision 2030 goals, they’ve been landscaping the country extensively, transforming the elevation of this small nation by building ambitious, architecturally striking skyscrapers, stadiums, and a network of roads to connect it all.

All this intensive infrastructure improvement requires intense water management, which is guided by Ashghal, the Public Works Authority (PWA) responsible for all infrastructure projects and public buildings in Qatar. SEERO, a firm that provides design, engineering, consultancy, and construction management services, is a regular choice for clients when it comes to performing flood risk assessments.