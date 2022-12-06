Digital Transformation doesn’t happen overnight. The companies that achieve the best outcomes approach it as a journey of continuous improvement. This year’s winner for the Accelerating Transformation award is Starline Windows, an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of architectural aluminum window systems.

Starline is reimagining what’s possible with a connected platform. Their ongoing digital transformation has been accelerating the design to delivery process by connecting data from Fusion, Vault, Inventor, Revit and the Autodesk Construction Cloud. Getting everyone on the same page and working from the same information model is not only opening doors to automation of manufacturing in Starline’s state-of-the-art factory, but also making it possible to automate processes throughout the entire supply chain.