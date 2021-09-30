In 2018, NODUS’ management decided to introduce Autodesk Fusion 360 into the in-house design team’s workflow. The first reason for this choice of software was Autodesk Fusion 360’s compatibility with AutoCAD, as well it being easy to learn. “For us doctors, the software turned out to be intuitive and adaptive, and we were quickly able to master it,” says Oleksandr Kulyk. “In addition, the program allowed us to work with 3D-scans (the clinic already had a biological 3D-scanner, allowing doctors to scan different body parts and use data to create customized orthotic devices). In future, spline models obtained through 3D-scans can be transferred to Fusion 360 to accurately model individual exoskeletons. As they worked on various projects, the NODUS team noted that Fusion 360 also had several other advantages.

All nodes can be modeled “in one window,” within a single model. “By changing one component, we can see how this change affects all other elements of the assembly,” says Oleksandr Kulyk. “For example, working on one of the new iterations of the exoskeleton, we changed the location of the battery. Fusion 360 allowed us to see how this shifted the exoskeleton’s center of gravity. Further calculations showed that to fix the center of gravity in the desired spot, we needed to bring the battery down by 7 mm. With all updates displayed in the consolidated model, adjustments to the location of the battery slot immediately change the configuration of other components. Further analyzing the model, we saw that the existing assembly did not provide enough space to tighten the bolts. So to move the battery slots down by 7 mm, we had to completely change the configuration of other nodes.”

Observing collisions and overlaps between nodes. Kulyk emphasized the importance of accurately modeling movable nodes, such as the hip joint node. “There are many small details in these components, and tolerance of even a half-millimeter can create a problem,” he notes. “The evaluation tools in Fusion 360 allowed us to identify any potential collisions and necessary adjustments to the model.”

Simulating electromechanical processes. This was another task the NODUS team faced while working on the hip joint. The node contained a stopping