Innovation is at the heart of the media and entertainment industry, especially for those who specialize in digital artistry. To stand out, it takes an extraordinary amount of skill and creativity. The Innovator of the Year award goes to 3D artist Maxime Jeanmougin for his outstanding work leveraging Bifrost in his workflows and taking his craft to the next level.

Maxime has become a sought-after expert of Bifrost for Maya, a visual programming environment for building realistic effects and complex simulations. He develops tools for other artists and his visionary game production workflows are revered by the 3D community. He has shared his expertise during the Autodesk Developer Summit at the Game Developers Conference, and when he’s not working he’s helping and inspiring other artists by managing the Bifrost Addicts Discord group.