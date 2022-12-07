Flame artists are highly specialized digital artists that have honed their skills working with a single software package. Visual effects supervisors Andy Milkis and Randy McEntee are committed to connecting these artists from around the world and that has earned them the Community Leader of the Year award.

The duo created Logik.tv—an online collective of Flame artists where users can meet other like-minded creatives. Now, with a website, a podcast, and a weekly Logik Live show, the two have built a community where members can talk shop, learn new skills, and bond over all things Flame. They even have a mentorship program to help emerging artists. With more than 100,000 visits to their forum every month, Andy and Randy have created a community that few can hold a candle to.