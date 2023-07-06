Digital Empowerment and Integrated Innovation

The main approach for IX Institute's BIM transformation is to utilize solutions from Autodesk. Currently, IX Institute primarily utilizes AutoCAD and Civil 3D in the project planning phase to design the roads and pipelines within the factory area. During the subsequent project design phase, Revit is mainly used for forward design, while Navisworks is used for model integration and collision check. In the construction and delivery phase, ReCap is deployed for point cloud model processing, and 3ds Max is leveraged for model rendering to produce animations for construction and delivery purposes.



Located in Changchun Automobile Industry Technology Development Zone, Hongqi New Energy Vehicle Factory project is one of the most representative projects of MMI Planning & Engineering Institute IX Co., Ltd., with a total area of 756,000 square meters and a construction area of about 435,000 square meters. The project comprises a punching and welding plant, painting workshop, final assembly workshop, battery & electric drive workshop, sewage treatment station, combined power plant, logistics distribution center, etc.



Its total investment reaches 8 billion RMB, which is a key project of FAW Hongqi's development strategy, and also an important project to support the regional economic development of Changchun City.



The project encountered unprecedented challenges as soon as it was planned. According to Li Feng, a Senior R&D Engineer of IX Institute, this project exceeds previous benchmarks in terms of delivery quality and timeline; moreover, the owner clearly required IX Institute to build a world-class, domestically leading, intelligent, flexible, and green digital factory, and a "New Noble" modern intelligent factory that can meet Hongqi’s production needs. This requires IX Institute to deliver both digital factory and physical factory. With the aid of Autodesk's Integrated Factory Model solution, IX Institute was able to break down the entire lifecycle of the factory into five stages: planning, design, validation, construction, and operation. BIM technology is applied at each stage, which can provide data models for the next stage; meanwhile, the linkage between the site data and the design data could fully support the construction and operation of the digital twin factory.