When you think of the design challenges of humanoid robot design, you may skip ahead to the articulation of eyebrows or the authentic representation of human skin. And you would be right — those are both critical aspects of leading-edge humanoid robotic engineering.

But looming over all of these discrete problems is the issue of space. Namely, a humanoid robot must find a way to package a multitude of components within the confines of a typical human form.

“The primary challenge we are trying to solve is volume,” says Simon Osborn, Senior Mechanical Design and Engineer for Engineered Arts. “Before we can address anything else, we have to work out the confines of the problem. Typically, it is a human-sized form. And that means you can’t have a robot that is supposed to look like a person but has giant arms to fit really big motors.”