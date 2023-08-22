Rural, off-grid communities and developing countries face a range of challenges. One that is often underreported is the lack of access to clean cooking and the impact it has on both people and the planet.

According to the World Bank, more than 2.4 billion people cooked with polluting fuels worldwide in 2020. Lack of access to clean cooking and household air pollution leads to higher levels of respiratory deaths that total nearly 3.2 million annually, mainly affecting women and children. Women and young girls are often tasked with gathering firewood and fuel and endure long cooking times, contributing to additional gender inequality and opportunities.

A recent push by the Kenyan government and the World Bank is driving the adoption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). LPG is considered a clean fuel as it burns cleanly in stoves with few emissions. However, rural areas of Kenya continue to lag with the use of LPG. More than 75% of rural Kenyans are still burning biomass for cooking. Clean energy startup Sunvine Africa has narrowed the reasons to the high cost of adoption and poor access to LPG refills.