As the BIM program director at CSD, David Teillet is part of the company’s digitalization team. This team brings together industry specialists and IT experts to find the most effective digital solutions for CSD’s engineers and then implement them. It was this group that gave the initial push to introduce GeoBIM.

The first step was to take stock of the status quo: What are the various BIM and GIS teams working on? What requirements do they have regarding the available data and the value they can add to overall project planning?

To answer these questions, David spoke with his colleague, GIS analyst Léo Ficheux, and together they hashed out the criteria for the project and its team from both their perspectives.

The two engineers identified the infrastructure project for building a new tram line between Lausanne and Villars-Ste-Croix, Switzerland, as a perfectly suitable pilot project.