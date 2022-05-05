© BREMER SE

Currently in Phase 1, BREMER is converting its systems to digitized communication “while preventing any hiccups,” as Hammerl puts it. For this purpose, a common data environment (CDE) has been created and BIM 360 Docs has been made available to 1,000 employees. This is improving communication between different trades. For example, it is now no longer necessary to write an email with a written reference to a specific error; instead, a process that is guided by the task can be started in the system, in way that is transparent and less prone to errors. This reduces planning errors and, as a result, also reduces costs because potential conflicts are identified early in the process.

Central data management forms the basic framework upon which Phase 2 is built. Data evaluation and site management are digitized and synchronized with each other, so that a CDE can deliver its full potential. This is particularly challenging due to that fact that, even today, construction sites make do with low bandwidth or poor internet connections. The ability to work offline in some areas on the construction site, e.g. using Autodesk apps, is essential in this regard.