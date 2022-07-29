After 100 years as a leading mechanical and electrical engineering and contracting company in the Nordic region of Europe, you'd think that Bravida would insist on doing things as before.

Nothing is further from the truth — after making the decision to boost sustainability, productivity, and overall quality by going digital and adopting “full-blown BIM", Bravida is seeing immediate and multi-dimensional returns.

With annual revenues of SEK 21,876 million and more than 12,000 employees in six divisions working across circa 170 locations, Bravida provides installation and maintenance of electricity, heating and cooling, water, ventilation and security systems for the built environment for high-profile projects such as E4 The Stockholm bypass Project and Facebook Data Centre.