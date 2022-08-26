The fact that all of these Autodesk platforms run in the cloud turned out to be a bigger advantage than Blue Projects initially expected due to the impact of the pandemic.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m in Belgium or Poland or wherever, I can work with my colleagues on the same Revit files, using the same tools,” Zajac says. “That was a big advantage during the pandemic because it allowed us to make a smooth transition without having to involve our IT team too much, which would have been a big challenge if we had still been using local servers. We didn’t have to reorganize the way we were working. We just did what we had been doing, but from home.”

Of course, agile collaboration is essential even without the impact of the pandemic. On a typical project, the Blue Projects team is working with several dozen individual stakeholders from the client as well as other providers and partners. It doesn’t take much imagination to understand how critical this is if one team is focused on the facility, a second team is deciding where to place a manufacturing line, and a third team is working on where to bring in the electrical infrastructure.

“If we were not using BIM 360, we would need thousands more hours to dedicate to manually identifying clash and issues detection to avoid the need for re-work on site,” Zajac says. “The team can do this much quicker and easier using BIM 360 [BIM Collaborate Pro], which not only saves valuable project time but also reduces project costs in the long term.”

Easy collaboration also streamlines the decision-making process, which can be a huge challenge when so many stakeholders are involved. On one recent project for a pharmaceutical company, for example, Blue Projects was involved in more than 1,500 review sessions during a nearly two-year client engagement.

“It is very critical to have an efficient decision-making process when the client has so many different people responsible for each part of the project,” Zajac says. “It is a challenge to give all of those easy access to the right data, but we were able to use BIM 360 [BIM Collaborate Pro] to provide access to the model, which was updated regularly.”