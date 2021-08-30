Founded in 1973 in Mersin, one of the agricultural export centers of Turkey, Akyürek Makine has been designing and manufacturing machinery for post-harvest processing of cereals, legumes, seeds and oil seeds and establishing facilities and factories for these activities. Owning 95% of the market share in Turkey, Akyürek Makine also exports to many countries.

Member of the Board of Directors and International Sales Director at Akyürek Makine, İlker Akyürek states that the company has established numerous facilities for the Agricultural Credit Cooperative of Turkey, as well as 95 factories in 216 countries to process cereals, legumes, seeds and oil seeds.

Akyürek Makine is one of the top three companies in the world that manufactures machinery for legume conditioning and offers products for the most critical stages of food processing. Providing its clients with custom-designed machinery to be used in purification, grading, classification and packaging processes, Akyürek Makine is a globally preferred brand that uses the 3D modelling and design product, Autodesk Product Design & Manufacturing Collection (PDMC) solution package in all its design and production steps.