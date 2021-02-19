Office locations

Europe and Middle East

United Kingdom & Ireland | Spain | Germany | France | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia

The below contact information is for Corporate information only. If you need help with Autodesk products or services, please visit Autodesk Customer Service or Technical Support.

United Kingdom and Ireland

(UK, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland)
Website: www.autodesk.co.uk (UK, Ireland)

  • Autodesk Ltd.
    Talbot Way, Small Heath Business Park
    Birmingham, B10 0HJ
    UK

    Phone: +44-121-766-5544

  • Autodesk Ireland Operations Unlimited
    1 Windmill Lane, 2nd Floor
    Dublin D02 F206
    Ireland

    Phone: +353-1-571-8800

Spain

(Mediterranean territory: Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and Spain)
Website: www.autodesk.es

  • Autodesk SA
    Calle Josep Pla, 2
    Barcelona
    08019
    Spain

    Phone: +34-93-320-23-00

Germany

(Eastern European Countries, Germany, Hungary, Lichtenstein, Poland, Russia)
Website: www.autodesk.de

  • Autodesk GmbH
    Balanstrasse 71a
    81541 München
    Germany

    Phone: +49-89-547-69-0
    Fax: +49-89-54769-400

France

Website: www.autodesk.fr

  • Autodesk France
    Immeuble Bercy
    2/22, Place des Vins de France
    Hall C – 3ème étage
    75012 Paris, France

    Phone: +33 1-46-46-38-00

United Arab Emirates

Website: www.autodesk.ae

  • Autodesk United Arab Emirates
    Block A Offices, Office Park Building B101 - 103
    Al Bourouj St, Al Sufouh
    Dubai Media City - Dubai
    United Arab Emirates

    Phone: +971 4 279 7000

Saudi Arabia

Website: www.autodesk.ae

  • Autodesk Saudi Arabia
    Al Jumaiaa Bldg, 5th flr. #504.
    King Fahad Branch Road Al Mohammadiyah
    Riyadh 12361
    Saudi Arabia

    Phone: +966 11 450 2504