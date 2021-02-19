Office locations

(UK, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland)
Website: www.autodesk.co.uk (UK, Ireland)
The below contact information is for Corporate information only. If you need help with Autodesk products or services, please visit Autodesk Customer Service or Technical Support.
Autodesk Ltd.
Talbot Way, Small Heath Business Park
Birmingham, B10 0HJ
UK
Phone: +44-121-766-5544
Autodesk Ireland Operations Unlimited
1 Windmill Lane, 2nd Floor
Dublin D02 F206
Ireland
Phone: +353-1-571-8800
(Mediterranean territory: Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and Spain)
Website: www.autodesk.es
Autodesk SA
Calle Josep Pla, 2
Barcelona
08019
Spain
Phone: +34-93-320-23-00
(Eastern European Countries, Germany, Hungary, Lichtenstein, Poland, Russia)
Website: www.autodesk.de
Autodesk GmbH
Balanstrasse 71a
81541 München
Germany
Phone: +49-89-547-69-0
Fax: +49-89-54769-400
Website: www.autodesk.fr
Autodesk France
Immeuble Bercy
2/22, Place des Vins de France
Hall C – 3ème étage
75012 Paris, France
Phone: +33 1-46-46-38-00
Autodesk United Arab Emirates
Block A Offices, Office Park Building B101 - 103
Al Bourouj St, Al Sufouh
Dubai Media City - Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 4 279 7000
Autodesk Saudi Arabia
Al Jumaiaa Bldg, 5th flr. #504.
King Fahad Branch Road Al Mohammadiyah
Riyadh 12361
Saudi Arabia
Phone: +966 11 450 2504