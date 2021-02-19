Office locations

Website: www.autodesk.com.cn (Simplified Chinese).
Autodesk Software (China) Co., Ltd.
欧特克软件（中国）有限公司
Unit 04-06 9th Floor, Block A,
Beijing Parkview Green Plaza Office Building,
No. 9 Dongdaqiao Road,
Chaoyang District Beijing 100020,
P. R. China
北京市朝阳区东大桥路9号侨福芳草地大厦A栋9层04-06单元
Phone: +86 10 8565 8800
Fax: +86 10 8565 8900
Autodesk (China) Software Research and Development Co., Ltd.
欧特克（中国）软件研发有限公司
L2&L3 Bldg A, L2&L3 Bldg B,
399 Pudian Road,
Pudong New District,
Shanghai 200122,
China
中国上海市浦东新区浦电路399弄7号A部分2-3层及B部分2-3层,
200122
Phone: +86 21 3865 3333
Fax: +86 21 6876 7363
Autodesk Software (China) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Branch
欧特克软件（中国）有限公司上海分公司
L1 Bldg A,
399 Pudian Road,
Pudong New District,
Shanghai 200122,
China 中国上海市浦东新区浦电路399弄7号A部分1层,
200122
Phone: +86 21 3865 3333
Fax: +86 21 6876 7363
Autodesk Software (China) Co., Ltd., Chengdu Branch
欧特克软件（中国）有限公司成都分公司
45/F,
Tower 1,
Chengdu IFS,
No. 1 Section 3 Hongxing Road,
Jinjiang District,
Chengdu, P.C. 610021
成都市锦江区红星路三段1号成都国际金融中心1号楼45层01单元
Phone: +86 28 6310 9838
Fax: +86 28 6310 9839
Autodesk Software (China) Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Branch
欧特克软件（中国）有限公司广州分公司
Suite 1408 Pearl River Tower,
No.15 Zhujiang West Road,
Tianhe District,
Guangzhou,
510623 P.R. China
广州市天河区 珠江西路15号 珠江城大厦1408室
邮编510623
Phone: +86 10 8565 8800
Website: https://www.autodesk.com.hk
Room 1528,
15/F, AIA Central,
1 Connaught Road Central,
Central, Hong Kong
Phone: +852 2824 2338
Fax: +852 2824 3228
Website: https://www.autodesk.com.tw
Autodesk Taiwan Ltd
19th Floor, Dian Shih Building
No. 206, Section 1, Keelung Road
Xinyi District
Taipei City 110058
Taiwan
台北市信義區基隆路一段206號點石大樓19樓，郵政編碼110058
WBS code: 1-FS-TWTP02-EX
Phone: +886-2-6601 1775
(Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka)
Website: www.autodesk.in
Autodesk India Pvt. Ltd.
4th Floor – Block A& B, Sunriver,
Embassy Golf Links Business Park,
Domlur, Bengaluru - 560071
Phone: +91-80-4119-9900
Fax: +91-80-2229-8845
Autodesk Asia Pte. Ltd.
3 Fusionopolis Way
#10-21 Symbiosis
Singapore 138633
Phone: +65-6461-8100
Website: www.autodesk.co.jp
Autodesk Ltd. Japan
8F Toranomon Hills Mori Tower
1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku,
Tokyo 105-6308
Japan
Website: www.autodesk.com.au
Autodesk Australia Pty Ltd.
Spaces, Level 17, 1 Denison Street. North Sydney.
NSW 2060, Australia
Autodesk Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 1, 470 St Pauls Terrace, Jubilee Place (c/o SPACES)
Fortitude Valley, Brisbane QLD 4006
Australia
Autodesk Australia Pty Ltd.
15 William Street
c/o JustCo Melbourne, Victoria 3000
Australia
Website: www.autodesk.co.kr/
Autodesk Korea
17F, Assem Tower, 159-1, Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
㈜오토데스크코리아
서울 강남구 삼성동 159-1 아셈타워 17층 1701호
Phone +82-2-3484-3400