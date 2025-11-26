SAVE BIG ON FUSION 360 & EXTENSIONS

Get 20% off Fusion 360 and extensions

Subscribe now and save 20% – whether you need an additional subscription to Fusion 360 or your first. This limited-time offer includes a risk free, 30-day money back guarantee.

Save 20% on Fusion 360

Fusion 360 is the future of design and manufacturing for growing teams and growing needs. Get integrated CAD, CAM, CAE & PCB on a single development platform for 20% off today.

USD---/year

(All prices are shown in USD. Prices are paid in local currency. Offer cannot be used to extend or replace and existing contract.)

Not listed? Locate a reseller here.

Add to cart

USD---/3 years

(All prices are shown in USD. Prices are paid in local currency.)

Select your country:

Add to cart

USD---/month

(All prices are shown in USD. Prices are paid in local currency.)

Select your country:

Add to cart
20% OFF

Save 20% on Fusion 360 extensions

Extensions require an active Fusion 360 subscription.

  • Simulation Extension

    Investigate if your 3D design can be manufactured or how it may perform under real life conditions before manufacturing anything with a set of simulation study types.

    USD---/month

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    USD---/year

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    20% OFF

  • Generative Design Extension

    Quickly explore high-performing design iterations. Reduce weight, improve product performance, and consolidate parts.

    USD---/month

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    USD---/year

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    20% OFF

  • Machining Extension

    Get advanced manufacturing functionality with access to more 3- and 5-axis strategies, toolpath optimization, and process automation.

    USD---/month

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    USD---/year

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    20% OFF

  • Nesting & Fabrication Extension

    Create optimized and associative multi-sheet layouts for sheet metal and non-sheet metal parts.

    USD---/month

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    USD---/year

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    20% OFF

  • Product Design Extension

    Access advanced 3D design and modeling tools that simplify the product development process and enable an automated approach to creating complex product designs.

    USD---/month

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    USD---/year

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    20% OFF

  • Manage Extension

    Access extended data management functionality for engineering change orders, release management, automated part numbering, and more.

    USD---/month

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    USD---/year

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    20% OFF

  • Additive Build Extension

    3D print high value metal parts. Automatically orient parts, create high quality finishing operations, and generate fully associative support structures.

    USD---/month

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    USD---/year

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    20% OFF

  • Signal Integrity Extension

    Improve the reliability of smart products through PCB electromagnetic analysis.

    USD---/month

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    USD---/year

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    20% OFF

Save 20% on Fusion 360 for Manufacturing and Product Design offerings

  • Fusion 360 for Manufacturing

    Extend the core 3D design and manufacturing capabilities of Fusion 360 along with tools that manage changes at any stage of production.

    Includes:

    • Fusion 360
    • Machining Extension
    • Product Design Extension
    • Nesting & Fabrication Extension
    • Additive Build Extension
    • Manage Extension

    USD---/month

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    USD---/year

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    20% OFF

  • Fusion 360 for Product Design

    Gain access to advanced design and simulation tools for Fusion 360, along with change management tools throughout your product development process.

    Includes:

    • Fusion 360
    • Product Design Extension
    • Simulation Extension
    • Manage Extension

    USD/month

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    USD/year

    Prices are paid in local currency.

    Select your country:

    Add to cart

    Learn more

    20% OFF

Autodesk online store promotion:

This promotion offers a 20% discount off the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) for purchases of a new 1-month or 1-year subscriptions to Fusion 360 and new 1-year subscriptions to Fusion 360 Machining Extension, Fusion 360 Nesting & Fabrication Extension, Fusion 360 Generative Design Extension, Fusion 360 Simulation Extension, Fusion 360 Product Design Extension, Fusion 360 Signal Integrity Extension, Fusion 360 Additive Build Extension, Fusion 360 Manage Extension, Fusion 360 Team Participant, Fusion 360 for Manufacturing, and Fusion 360 for Product Design, excluding taxes.

This offer is available from 4/03/2023 through 4/25/2023 and may not be combined with other rebates or promotions and is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Products must be purchased from the Autodesk online store and the applicable discount will automatically be applied to your purchase.

AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OF OR THESE ENTIRE PROMOTIONS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION. PRICES FOR AUTODESK SOFTWARE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Autodesk and Fusion 360 are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

X

Talk to a Fusion 360 expert

Complete the form to have an expert contact you to find a solution to best fit your company’s product development needs.