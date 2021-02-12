See how the engineers at LifeFuels broke down the traditional ECAD / MCAD silos to quickly go from zero to a fully functional prototype.
MJK Performance designs and manufactures high quality, precision CNC machined motorcycle parts.
Coalesse, a division of Steelcase, has standardized Fusion 360 across its organization to create office furnishings with the goal of maximizing collaboration in the workplace.
SRAM, a worldwide leader in cycling componentry, continues to push the envelope in stiffness, weight, and cost by using generative design in Fusion 360.
Advantic, an expert in composite materials, uses Fusion 360 not only as a design tool but for sales, marketing, production, and customer service.
Swissomation, an expert in machining, micromachining, and prototyping uses Fusion 360 to machine small micro-parts.
Orange County Choppers simplified their product development process by designing and fabricating a one-of-a-kind all-electric bike completely using Fusion 360.
Saunders Machine Works uses Fusion 360 and specializes in CNC metal machining, prototype machining, fabrication, and design-for-manufacturing consulting.
Oru Kayak is using Fusion 360 throughout their entire product development process to revolutionize the kayak industry by creating easily transportable folding kayaks.
Grovemade uses Fusion 360 to create an asthetically appealling set of desktop speakers using a mix of maple and walnut wood.
KMP Motorsports uses Fusion 360 as an all-in-one solution to bring innovative products to motorsport industry faster.
Photosynth used Fusion 360 to develop Akerun, a smart lock device connected to the internet that can lock or unlock your door from your smartphone.
Edera Safety uses generative design technology in Fusion 360 to create a better and more efficient back protector.
Fabric is using Fusion 360 to speed up their product development process as they bring award winning cycling products to market.
See how SEAM is designing faster and collaborating more efficiently using Fusion 360 to create new personal safety technology.
NXT Factory has developed a new 3D printer and workflow to finally enable 3D printing for production level product manufacturing.