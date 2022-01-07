DESIGN & MANUFACTURING

Design automation

Design automation tools help you to work more efficiently, so you can focus on greater engineering tasks.

What is design automation?

Design automation lets you capture and reuse engineering knowledge and intent. Automation not only helps reduce errors and time spent on tedious, repetitive modelling tasks, but it can also be scaled to streamline downstream development processes.

Stack of two Autodesk e-books on design automation applications

Practical applications of design automation

Design automation can mature from automating basic parameters to full-scale product configuration. Setup can be as simple or complex as your current needs demand. Learn how iLogic Technology, found in Autodesk Inventor, lets engineers easily use rule-based design without complex coding.

Benefits of design automation

  • Rendering of conveyor belt

    Design more efficiently

    Sheet metal parts and welded frames often include standard features that require simple, yet tedious modelling. Eliminate busywork by automating the creation of typical product features.

  • Rendering of tube and pipe

    Quickly configure products to spec

    Manually modifying models to meet customer specs can drain engineering resources. Define parameters to create your 3D model and easily set rules that drive a customised product configurator.

  • Manufacturing drawing of concrete finisher

    Accelerate handoff to manufacturing

    Extend automation beyond engineering with simple-to-code tools. Easily capture and execute standard processes for the creation of drawings, toolpaths and other documentation.

See how manufacturers save engineering time

Engineer from FS-Elliott inspecting impeller

FS-ELLIOTT

Reducing design time from weeks to minutes

See how air compressor manufacturer FS-Elliott uses iLogic in Inventor to model custom impellers.

“The parts that we make have to be very precise and to model that manually takes a lot of time. There had to be a better way to do this.”
– Alex Curtin, Product Manager, FS-Elliott

Watch video (2.04 min.)

Resources

Strategies for automation

Hear firsthand how engineering teams at FS-Elliott and Viewrail have used automation to increase the agility of their workflows and achieve impressive results.

Watch webinar (58:24 min.)

Automating the product development process

Read the Lifecycle Insights report to learn how manufacturers are finding meaningful ways to automate core product development processes in order to gain – and keep – competitive advantage.

View report

