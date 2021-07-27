Strategies for Automation

Inventor Inventor
Inventor
Protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Send

ALERT:

A trial download is not available for your operating system.

Select your trial

Which product would you like to try?

Start Over

Here are a few things to know before you start the download:

AVAILABLE PLATFORMS

    See system requirements

    TRIAL FILE SIZE (estimated maximum)

    14 GB

    RECOMMENDED

    10 Mbps Internet connection.
    Turn off all active applications, including virus checking software

    NEED HELP?

    Get more tips for successful downloading

    Just need to view a file?

    You don't need to download the software.
    Get a free tool to open and view files.
    Start Over

    Let's get started

    I will be using this software as:

    Start a trial

    Get full access to all capabilities and features free for 30 days.

    Operating system:

    Choose your operating system:

    This software may not be compatible with your operating system, but you can download it for installation on a different machine.

    Choose your language:

    Good news

    Autodesk provides software for students and educators worldwide. Free educational access is only for educational purposes. For-profit use requires a paid subscription plan.

    Get verified for educational access to Autodesk products

    Confirm your eligibility with SheerID today.

    Download Fusion 360 for personal, hobby use.

    Get a free, limited version of Fusion 360 for home-based, non-commercial projects. Need full features and functionality? Select ‘A business user’ then click next for a free 30-day trial of Fusion 360.

    Next
    GO TO EDUCATION COMMUNITY
    Start Over

    Phone number verification

    To help verify your account, a unique code will be sent to your phone.

    Enter phone number

    Select verification method

    VOICE (CALL) SMS (TEXT)

    Enter code sent to phone number ending with Resend

    Code is valid for 10 minutes VERIFY

    Code is incorrect, please retry.

    Start Over

    Tell us about your company:

    All fields are required unless noted.

      Please select your country of residence:

      This helps us give you the correct trial terms. Some countries require us to provide country-specific terms based on where you live.
      Protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
      Need another way to download?
      Use Download Manager 
      adsk-oxygen-flow-download-manager-tooltip
      Your download has started.
      When complete, locate the download file on your computer. Run the install to start your trial.
      AutoCAD
      2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
      DOWNLOAD NOW
      Inventor Tolerance Analysis
      Inventor Tolerance Analysis software is designed to understand the cost impact of dimensional variation. 
      DOWNLOAD NOW
      See all products from this Collection

      WATCH THE WEBINAR

      Strategies for Automation

      Watch now

      Get Inventor free for 30 days

      Image courtesy of Viewrail

      On-demand webinar

      Thank you for your interest in this webinar. Watch the recording here and explore additional content below – including Q&A from the session, a free trial, and next steps.

      Optional link

      Q&A

      The live Q&A session from the original broadcast of this webinar is detailed below.

      A good way to start with automation is to begin by using iLogic forms. If you already have a 3D design that includes parameters, you can then use a form to drive those parameters.

      Autodesk Knowledge Network contains multiple articles with deep dives on iLogic functionality. You can also view an Autodesk University presentation from webinar speaker Alex Curtin to learn more about the power of iLogic.

      iLogic can be used to configure designs prior to exporting Revit families or projects.

      Take the next step

      Have a question?

      Call 1-844-311-9805 to speak to an Autodesk sales expert.
      Or, fill out the form at the link below and we'll contact you.

      Speak to an expert

      Ready to subscribe?

      Monthly, 1-year, or 3-year options to subscribe to
      Autodesk Inventor. Find your best fit and save today.

      Subscribe now