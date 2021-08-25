As of 30 June 2021, Autodesk is discontinuing SketchBook. We will no longer offer downloads for SketchBook or deliver new versions or updates.
You can continue using SketchBook Pro as part of the Media & Entertainment Collection, the Alias AutoStudio bundle and as a stand-alone enterprise licence until the end of your contract terms. Autodesk will not offer new versions, upgrades or updates after 30 June 2021.
As of 30 June 2021, Autodesk has discontinued the student and education versions of SketchBook Pro and will no longer offer new versions, upgrades or updates. You can continue using your existing copy of SketchBook Pro until the end of your contract terms, but new downloads are not available. Enterprise and Education users can continue to re-download their active licence from their enterprise or student account portal.
The Autodesk product support centre for SketchBook Pro has been closed, however the content is still available. SketchBook support has transitioned to Sketchbook, Inc. If you have questions about using Sketchbook, please visit Sketchbook’s website for information and to contact support for assistance.
SketchBook has spun out of Autodesk as an independent company. You can continue to use your existing version of Autodesk SketchBook, but Autodesk will no longer offer updates or reinstalls of previous versions. To learn more about the next phase of Sketchbook as an independent company, visit www.sketchbook.com
SketchBook has transferred ownership to the company Sketchbook, Inc.
The Sketchbook app will continue to be available via the Apple, Google and Microsoft app shops. We will work closely with the new owners to ensure a successful transition and ongoing cooperation beyond that. And most exciting, you will experience renewed energy and dedication to Sketchbook.
Learn more about the changes to SketchBook and our recommended next steps.