The Autodesk Affiliate Program allows you to earn money by placing links to our products on your website. Visitors can purchase our products on the Autodesk site through these links and we pay you a commission for the sale.
We have partnered with Commission Factory to manage our affiliate program. Please apply here: Commission Factory. Your application will be reviewed. Once approved, you will receive an e-mail with your membership information and instructions on how to get started.
Applying and joining the Autodesk Affiliate Program is free and there is no minimum sale requirement.
Commission Factory is one of the top affiliate advertiser networks in Australia. The company manages tracking, reporting and commission payout for our affiliates.
Yes. You know your customers, their needs, and their shopping behavior better than we do. Once your application is approved, you have the flexibility to place the Autodesk links anywhere on your site and blogs. Optimal placement is crucial to help you maximize click-through rates and sales resulting in more referral fees to you.
Note: Note: You may only use text links, logos, banners, and product images provided to you through Commission Factory.
Yes. We accept and review applications from many countries and you can have more than one website to promote our products. To streamline the process, you get one affiliate account with all your sites.
Yes, please share your promotional methods with us when you apply (social media, email, etc.)
Affiliates can sell AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, Inventor, 3ds Max, Maya, Mudbox, and more.
No. You only earn commission on the net price of the product after discounts are applied and not on the tax and shipping cost.
The Commission Factory website is a great resource where you can find answers to many of your questions.
To learn about new program features and get up-to-date performance reporting, log into your Affiliate account. If you can't find the answer to your questions, you can e-mail us at: affiliate.team@autodesk.com.
Technical issues and questions should be directed to Commission Factory using the "Contact Us" form on the Commission Factory site.
Do you need additional assets, product information, or do you have questions on how to promote Autodesk?
Do you have questions about the Affiliate Network or your account?