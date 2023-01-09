Hutama Karya uses Autodesk AEC software including Autodesk Revit, Infraworks, Civil 3D, Navisworks, and BIM 360 to accelerate construction of the Trans Sumatra Toll Road that stretches for 2,831km, from Banda Aceh to Bakauheni. The project is expected to be completed in 2024, with the aim to reduce traveling time up to 50% and logistic costs by 30%. The Trans Sumatra Toll Road is the most crucial economy highway to support the economy on the island of Sumatra.

Besides using Autodesk AEC design tools, Autodesk BIM 360 and CDE had helped Hutama Karya team to address collaboration and coordination issues and challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. By implementing BIM and Cloud adoption, Hutama Karya is able to increase efficiency and minimize costs and time of planning and construction stage despite the short timeline and pandemic.