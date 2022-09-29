Autodesk and Fire Protection Association Singapore (FPAS) Workshop
25 October, 2022 | Singapore
Take charge and control of your project outcomes today. Join us in this workshop to discover how you can transform your business with BIM adoption to unlock potential areas to build better.
Date: 25 October, 2022 (Tuesday)
Time: 9.30am - 2.00pm
Venue area: Level 11, Autodesk Asia Pte. Ltd. office, 3 Fusionopolis Way, #10-21 Symbiosis, Singapore 138633
Autodesk in collaboration with The Fire Protection Association Singapore (FPAS) is organizing a workshop for FPAS members to come together to share experience, discuss and exchange ideas on Digital Transformation and BIM Adoption for the fire protection systems community.
In this workshop, we will be sharing how digital transformation can enable you and your team to build better. Come join us in this half day workshop to discover potential values of BIM adoption that you can unlock for your business.
Register now to confirm your participation. We look forward to seeing you in person!
|
Time
|
Content
|
9.30am - 10.00am
|
Registration & Refreshments
|
10.00am - 10.05am
|
Welcome Note
|
10.05am - 10.35am
|
Active Fire Protection Systems Pte Ltd - Customer sharing on DfMA workflow using Autodesk solutions
Presenting Token of Appreciation for participation in Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2022 –for Better World Builder Of The Year Award
|
10.35am - 11.15am
|
How Digital Transformation Empowers Us to Build Better
|
11.15am - 11.30pm
|
Coffee Break
|
11.30pm - 12.15pm
|
BIM Design for Fire Protection & Prevention – Conceptual & Detail design
|
12.15pm – 12:30pm
|
Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) – BCA initiative for SMEs
|
12.30pm – 12.45pm
|
Q & A
|
12.45pm – 1.45pm
|
Lunch networking