Autodesk and Fire Protection Association Singapore (FPAS) Workshop

25 October, 2022 | Singapore

Autodesk and FPAS Workshop

Take charge and control of your project outcomes today. Join us in this workshop to discover how you can transform your business with BIM adoption to unlock potential areas to build better. 

Date: 25 October, 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 9.30am - 2.00pm

Venue area: Level 11, Autodesk Asia Pte. Ltd. office, 3 Fusionopolis Way, #10-21 Symbiosis, Singapore 138633

Autodesk in collaboration with The Fire Protection Association Singapore (FPAS) is organizing a workshop for FPAS members to come together to share experience, discuss and exchange ideas on Digital Transformation and BIM Adoption for the fire protection systems community.

In this workshop, we will be sharing how digital transformation can enable you and your team to build better. Come join us in this half day workshop to discover potential values of BIM adoption that you can unlock for your business.

Agenda

Time

Content

9.30am - 10.00am

Registration & Refreshments

10.00am - 10.05am

Welcome Note

10.05am - 10.35am

Active Fire Protection Systems Pte Ltd - Customer sharing on DfMA workflow using Autodesk solutions

Presenting Token of Appreciation for participation in Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2022 –for Better World Builder Of The Year Award

10.35am - 11.15am

How Digital Transformation Empowers Us to Build Better

11.15am - 11.30pm

Coffee Break

11.30pm - 12.15pm

BIM Design for Fire Protection & Prevention – Conceptual & Detail design

12.15pm – 12:30pm

Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) – BCA initiative for SMEs

12.30pm – 12.45pm

Q & A

12.45pm – 1.45pm

Lunch networking