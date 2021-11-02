GENERATIVE DESIGN FOR ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

Get started with Generative Design in Revit, available in Revit 2021 to all users with a subscription to AEC Collections, as well as EBA customers. Assign users through Autodesk Account and then access the feature through the Manage tab in Revit. Single-product subscribers running Revit 2021 can access and build on the code through Dynamo for Revit and use it to create custom design studies using Revit data and geometry.