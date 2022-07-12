Autodesk software drives efficiency in 3D animation workflows. From 3ds Max and Maya for modeling and animation to Arnold (US Site) for rendering and Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) for production management, Autodesk software streamlines the entire process, from asset creation through final output.

Recent updates to both 3ds Max and Maya have focused heavily on helping animators work more efficiently. For example, Cached Playback in Maya drastically increases the speed of animation playback by enabling you to evaluate iterations of animation right in the viewport, rather than producing multiple playblasts.

Arnold is the default renderer in both 3ds Max and Maya, allowing you to see high-quality previews of animations and iterate changes fast.