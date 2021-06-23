Buying with Autodesk Buying with Autodesk
Referral Program

Refer a friend and earn up to $250

Share the power to make anything and share the wealth. Earn up to $175 for yourself and $75 for your friends when you recommend Autodesk software to your network.

Recommend Autodesk

Or sign in to your Autodesk Referral Program account.

 

How the Autodesk referral program works

  • Step 1: Create your link

    Click on “Recommend Autodesk” at the top of the page to generate your personalized recommendation link.

  • Step 2: Refer a friend

    Copy and paste your recommendation link or share it via email, WhatsApp, or Facebook.

  • Step 3: Earn rewards

    When your friend purchases an Autodesk product, your reward will be on its way.

Rewards

Per successful recommendation*

Description**
Reward for you
Reward for your friend
Fusion 360 annual subscription      Now included
$35
$15
AutoCAD annual & multi-year subscription
$175
$75
AutoCAD LT annual & multi-year subscription
$35
$15
Maya annual annual & multi-year subscription
$140
$60
Maya LT annual & multi-year subscription
$35
$15
3ds Max annual & multi-year subscription
$140
$60
Revit LT Suite annual & multi-year subscription
$35
$15
Architecture, Engineering & Construction collection
$175
$75
Product Design & Manufacturing collection
$175
$75
Media & Entertainment collection
$175
$75
All other eligible Autodesk products***
$35
$15

*Rewards are given only for purchases of annual & multi-year subscriptions. Monthly subscriptions are excluded from the referral program.

**Rewards are given per order and not per product subscription purchase. The use of additional vouchers may lead to a reduction or even a rejection of the reward.

***For a full list of eligible products, click here.

Autodesk Referral Program Terms & Conditions

Frequently asked questions

Products eligible for the refer-a-friend program include:

3ds Max
Alias Concept
Alias Surface
Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection
AutoCAD
AutoCAD Architecture
AutoCAD Electrical
AutoCAD for Mac
AutoCAD Inventor LT Suite
AutoCAD LT
AutoCAD LT for Mac
AutoCAD Map 3D
AutoCAD Mechanical
AutoCAD MEP
AutoCAD OEM
AutoCAD P&ID
AutoCAD Plant 3D
AutoCAD Raster Design
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite
Character Generator
Civil 3D
EAGLE
Flame
Forge
Fusion 360
Fusion Team
Helius Composite
InfraWorks
Inventor
Inventor LT
Maya
Maya LT
Media & Entertainment Collection
Navisworks Manage
Navisworks Simulate
Netfabb Premium
Netfabb Standard
ObjectARX
Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
ReCap Pro
Revit
Revit LT
SketchBook
Smoke
VRED Design
VRED Presenter
VRED Professional

Rewards are given per order and not per product subscription purchase. The use of additional vouchers may lead to a reduction or even a rejection of the reward.

As soon as the amount of confirmed rewards has reached the minimum amount of 1 Euro (or 1 GBP, 1 CHF, 1 USD, as the case may be), you can demand payment of your rewards in tour account. Payments are exclusively made by wire transfer to accounts at banks within the SEPA-region (“single euro payments area”) or via the payment service PayPal. You may incur fees charged by PayPal or your bank, in particular if you wish payment in a currency other than Euro or the local currency of the SEPA member country where your bank is located.

For full details, please see the general terms and conditions.

You may send recommendations via email, Facebook messages, etc. using the Aklamio Service only to those persons and/or companies, which have expressly consented to receiving such recommendations from You. You must comply with all commercial email (“spam”) laws that are applicable to you. You may not use links generated by Aklamio in an indecent or inappropriate manner. In particular, you may not (i) copy or post or advertise such links on racist, pornographic, violent or discriminatory websites or websites harmful to minors, or (ii) make use of LayerAd, ForcedClick, or similar methods.

For full details, please see the general terms and conditions.

You may send an email to customer-service@aklamio.com if you have questions about the program, need help with your reward, or would like a reward status update.