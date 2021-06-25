Time: 1PM ET / 12PM CT / 10AM PT
Duration: 60min
Come see how PowerShape® fixes damaged and broken parts into clean models that can be sent to a 3D printer for additive manufacturing.
The process of reverse engineering a part does not have to be a challenge with the right tools. The first step is capturing the part data with a scanner. Once the part is scanned the data needs to be cleaned up. Parts can be broken, or damaged and CAD tools are needed to repair the damaged surfaces.
During this exciting webinar, you'll learn about:
You'll also have the chance to have your questions answered live by our product experts.
Kevin Mortzfield
Technical Sales Specialist Netfabb / Fusion 360® Additive
Kevin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Technology Management from Eastern Michigan University, and a degree in Applied Science in Manufacturing. He currently serves as a Technical Sales Specialist for Autodesk Netfabb additive manufacturing and design solutions, helping customers utilize Netfabb for their production and prototyping needs.
Edward James Ward
Product Technical Specialist, Fusion 360
Edward joined Delcam in 1999 as an application engineer before moving to Canada in 2002 where he continued his role providing training and technical guidance to customers across North America. He has over 20 years of valuable knowledge in the CAD/CAM industry and following the acquisition of Autodesk in 2016 he has spent the last few years as a Technical Sales Specialist working closely with customers to help them grow and support their manufacturing business.