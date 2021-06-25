Come see how PowerShape® fixes damaged and broken parts into clean models that can be sent to a 3D printer for additive manufacturing.

The process of reverse engineering a part does not have to be a challenge with the right tools. The first step is capturing the part data with a scanner. Once the part is scanned the data needs to be cleaned up. Parts can be broken, or damaged and CAD tools are needed to repair the damaged surfaces.

During this exciting webinar, you'll learn about:

Reverse Engineering a part

Fix damaged part using PowerShape

Additive Manufacturing of PowerShape model with Netfabb®

You'll also have the chance to have your questions answered live by our product experts.