Join us for an informative webinar as we explore how InfoDrainage can enable integrated data exchange and round-tripping support with Civil 3D, ensuring seamless updates to pipe networks and surfaces to maintain 3D models for BIM compliance and greener infrastructure.



In our three-part webinar series, we will cover:

Part one: How to create detailed drainage design elements in a BIM environment using InfoDrainage, Civil 3D, and BIM Collaborate Pro.



Part two: Benefits of using InfoDrainage for advanced drainage design and analysis instead of Storm and Sanitary Analysis (SSA) and other manual tools.



Part three: Best practices for optimized interoperability between InfoDrainage and Civil 3D.

