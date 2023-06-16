A three-part webinar series:

Discover the future of drainage design with Autodesk

Eliminate roadblocks with sustainable, regulatory-compliant drainage designs

Join us for an informative webinar as we explore how InfoDrainage can enable integrated data exchange and round-tripping support with Civil 3D, ensuring seamless updates to pipe networks and surfaces to maintain 3D models for BIM compliance and greener infrastructure.

In our three-part webinar series, we will cover:

  • Part one: How to create detailed drainage design elements in a BIM environment using InfoDrainage, Civil 3D, and BIM Collaborate Pro.
  • Part two: Benefits of using InfoDrainage for advanced drainage design and analysis instead of Storm and Sanitary Analysis (SSA) and other manual tools.
  • Part three: Best practices for optimized interoperability between InfoDrainage and Civil 3D.

