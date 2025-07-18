Design and Manufacturing

Product Lifecycle Management

Data and process management that adapts to your business.

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Realise the promise of connected people, processes and data

  • Magnified view of box icon

    Start with one area and scale with ease

    Leverage the simplicity of modular processes that give you the flexibility to implement what you need, when you need it.

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    Customise to your business requirements

    Achieve your ideal workflows with configurable, out-of-the-box processes to suit your best practices.

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    Collaborate anytime, anywhere

    Standardise digital processes with a wide range of capabilities, allowing anyone to collaborate with accurate, timely data.

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    See the full picture with data from all sources

    Transform and integrate your stand-alone business processes and do more with cross-functional data sharing between PLM, ERP and CRM.

  • Are you in control of your product’s lifecycle?

    Take the PLM assessment to find out.

    Take the assessment

Why leading companies use Autodesk PLM

  • Evatec corporate logo

    ‘With Autodesk, we can now cover the CAD, product data management and lifecycle management. We have a simple “one-stop solution”.’

    – Marco Padrun, CTO, Co-Founder, Evatec

  • Aclara corporate logo

    ‘This solution reduced our overall costs while being able to take advantage of the newest improvements without the cost and time to implement them.’

    – Doug Frey, Quality Assurance Manager, Aclara Technologies

  • Reynaers Aluminium corporate logo

    ‘[Autodesk PLM] is a platform used across all sites of Reynaers, where everyone can see which requests (and) projects are running, which research programmes are running and what tests are running.’.

    – Dimitri Van Nuland, Head of Development, Reynaers Aluminium

Explore customer stories (US site)

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Product data management

Centralise product data and engineering processes in a system allowing you to quickly find and reuse files, track revisions and collaborate across departments.

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Process management

Provide enterprise-wide access to data and collaboration for all involved in the product lifecycle – from engineering and supply chain, to quality and manufacturing.

3D image of manufacturing conveyor belt

Enterprise integrations

Connect PLM with other business systems to gain insights and efficiency with cross-functional information sharing.

Product lifecycle management software

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Man looking at computer screen Fusion 360 Manage software

Evatec

Evatec makes thin film production tools for the semiconductor, optoelectronics and photonics industries. As a fast-growing company, their solutions must be flexible for many different markets. They implemented Fusion 360 Manage to satisfy increasing customer demand for their tailored solutions.

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Let’s talk strategy

As a global leader in the integration of architecture, engineering, construction, product design and manufacturing processes, Autodesk can help you to develop the capabilities needed to achieve your goals.

Keep in touch today to schedule your business consultation.

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