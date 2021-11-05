CAD interoperability

KALITTA MOTORSPORTS

Reducing machining time from 30 hours to 10

Kalitta Motorsports uses the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection to save design and manufacturing time and optimize their overall operations.

"We started in 2015 machining our clutch assemblies and now we are doing clutch assemblies, cylinder heads, and so many more parts. It is a huge cost savings and so much more efficient." – Chad Head, General Manager at Kalitta Motorsports