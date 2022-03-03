DESIGN & MANUFACTURING

BIM collaboration for manufacturers

Engage with project stakeholders in one connected ecosystem for building design, infrastructure and manufacturing.

What is BIM?

BIM (Building Information Modelling) is a process that uses 3D models to plan, design, build and operate building and infrastructure projects.

  • Rendering of a piece of industrial equipment on top of a factory

    BIM for catalogue products

    Make it easy for clients to specify your products into their buildings by converting your models into simplified 3D digital representations with metadata and MEP connections.

  • Rendering of a piece of industrial equipment in a manufacturing facility

    BIM for customised products or systems

    Integrate your CAD data with BIM models to design in the context of buildings or manufacturing facilities and better inform the project team’s decisions.

  • Rendering of large process manufacturing equipment in a building model

    BIM for large-scale infrastructure or industrial projects

    Where a high degree of collaboration between manufacturers and construction stakeholders is needed, BIM provides a common data environment where all project contributors can come together.

Why manufacturers need BIM

  • Improve collaboration with clients

    Increase sales by making it easier for your clients to specify your products into their building projects.

  • Execute complex projects seamlessly

    Collaborate with project stakeholders using centralised data in the BIM ecosystem. Co-ordinate development processes, minimise risk, and keep the project on time and on budget.

  • Avoid costly errors

    Create something you know is going to work when delivered and skip the surprises when it’s time for installation.

Harvard Business Review Report “Breaking Down the Barriers to More Collaborative Factory Projects”

The manufacturer's guide to BIM

BIM enables manufacturers to participate in building and infrastructure projects in more meaningful and impactful ways. Read this e-book to learn why architecture, engineering, and construction firms expect their suppliers to join them in the BIM ecosystem.

Software for BIM collaboration

Thumbnail of building awning in a large building model in Autodesk Inventor

Create Revit families

Natively create fully functional and complete product families – called BIM libraries – using Revit.

Thumbnail of a building awning being exported as a BIM model in Autodesk Inventor

Export BIM objects from 3D CAD models

Create native Revit families with metadata and MEP connections from original engineering 3D CAD models.

Thumbnail of a Revit model being referenced in a 3D CAD model

Reference Revit projects

Import native Revit data into Inventor to synchronise mechanical engineering tasks with other disciplines and see changes in real time.

Thumbnail of a building awning in a large building model in Autodesk Inventor

Synchronise BIM data

Connect Vault with BIM 360 to link and synchronise building project data with your product data management system.

How industry-leading manufacturers use BIM

  • ABB industrial equipment

    ABB

    Winning clients with a digitalised portfolio

    See how ABB simplified building design, construction and facility-management processes and improved product development efficiency by adopting BIM.

    Image courtesy of ABB

  • Photo of large Safran manufacturing facility

    SAFRAN

    Improving factory performance with BIM

    See how several Safran sites rely on BIM processes to drive industrial operations and the digitisation of production sites.

    Image courtesy of Safran

  • DORMAKABA

    Exploring fully networked access solutions

    Leading manufacturer dormakaba reduced complexity along the building design process and simplified planning of intelligent access solutions using BIM.

    Image courtesy of dormakaba 

As a global leader in the integration of architecture, engineering, construction, product design and manufacturing processes, Autodesk can help you to develop the capabilities needed to achieve your goals. 

