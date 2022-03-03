DESIGN & MANUFACTURING
BIM collaboration for manufacturers
Engage with project stakeholders in one connected ecosystem for building design, infrastructure and manufacturing.
BIM (Building Information Modelling) is a process that uses 3D models to plan, design, build and operate building and infrastructure projects.
Make it easy for clients to specify your products into their buildings by converting your models into simplified 3D digital representations with metadata and MEP connections.
Integrate your CAD data with BIM models to design in the context of buildings or manufacturing facilities and better inform the project team’s decisions.
Where a high degree of collaboration between manufacturers and construction stakeholders is needed, BIM provides a common data environment where all project contributors can come together.
Increase sales by making it easier for your clients to specify your products into their building projects.
Collaborate with project stakeholders using centralised data in the BIM ecosystem. Co-ordinate development processes, minimise risk, and keep the project on time and on budget.
Create something you know is going to work when delivered and skip the surprises when it’s time for installation.
BIM enables manufacturers to participate in building and infrastructure projects in more meaningful and impactful ways. Read this e-book to learn why architecture, engineering, and construction firms expect their suppliers to join them in the BIM ecosystem.
Natively create fully functional and complete product families – called BIM libraries – using Revit.
Create native Revit families with metadata and MEP connections from original engineering 3D CAD models.
Import native Revit data into Inventor to synchronise mechanical engineering tasks with other disciplines and see changes in real time.
Connect Vault with BIM 360 to link and synchronise building project data with your product data management system.
ABB
See how ABB simplified building design, construction and facility-management processes and improved product development efficiency by adopting BIM.
Image courtesy of ABB
SAFRAN
See how several Safran sites rely on BIM processes to drive industrial operations and the digitisation of production sites.
Image courtesy of Safran
DORMAKABA
Leading manufacturer dormakaba reduced complexity along the building design process and simplified planning of intelligent access solutions using BIM.
Image courtesy of dormakaba
As a global leader in the integration of architecture, engineering, construction, product design and manufacturing processes, Autodesk can help you to develop the capabilities needed to achieve your goals.
