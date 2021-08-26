With a seamless transition from offline to cloud-based working, TES Group experienced the benefits right away, especially with design. TES immediately reduced snags on-site that would have been more prevalent when working in 2D.

“Not only can we compare models much more effectively than we could do with 2D, but we can also raise issues in real-time and have access to data on-site via smartphone and iPads, not just in the office,” said Neil Quinn, M&E Design Manager, TES.

Following an issue on a recent Water Treatment Plant project, the design team was able to draw up new pipework models in the office and share them through the platform within a few hours, resulting in two days onsite time savings.

Noel McCracken, Managing Director, TES highlighted, “BIM Collaborate Pro has driven greater collaboration, communication and engagement throughout project delivery across our water and power divisions. Our staff can access and edit models in real-time from any device, without needing to be in the office or on-site, which has been crucial in maintaining output while remote working.”