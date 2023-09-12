Southampton University student team uses Fusion 360 to design human-powered aircraft

Southampton University Human Powered Aircraft (SUHPA) is an entirely student-led society. The team’s goal was to create an aircraft that can be powered exclusively by pilot-pedaling and compete in the annual Icarus Cup competition. The aircraft must be light, controllable, and have a large wingspan. Using the simulation tools in Fusion 360, the team was able to iteratively improve the structural design of the aircraft, ultimately resulting in their best performance yet at the competition.

