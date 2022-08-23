Digital transformation for a place under the sun

Marlon Wagner, Head of Engineering at the University of Vienna, describes how digital work works in everyday life PMT. His teams work with Autodesk's PDM Collection and used Inventor and AutoCAD from the first draft idea. "The digital workflow is completely synchronised for us. It starts with the development, goes to production with our suppliers and in parallel we already create the assembly instructions as well as packaging instructions. The common 3D model is the focus all the time."

By using Inventor Nastran (US site), structural engineers can quickly find potentially damaging stress points in the components, which increases stability enormously. The models are stored in the product database Vault right from the start, so all project participants, from development to purchasing, marketing and sales, can always work with the same up-to-date 3D model. This prevents errors due to old data, avoids misunderstandings in communication and also allows teams at several locations throughout Germany to work together easily. And by the way, Premium Mounting Technologies saves costs and CO2 through fewer staff trips. In the future, the company will link the PLM system with its own enterprise resource planning system. This will allow it to optimise the process flows even further.