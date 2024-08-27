Mastenbroek maximizes productivity with Autodesk Inventor

“We like the weird and the unusual requests,” says Mark Taylor, engineering director at Mastenbroek. “We will build just about anything that anybody wants if it’s based on digging a hole. We like the opportunity to turn a standard machine into a bespoke, one-off design for a particularly challenging application.”

Founded in 1965, Mastenbroek manufactured its first trencher in 1977 and is still going strong more than 45 years later. The private company, headquartered in Boston, Lincolnshire, UK, now supports the global cable and pipe laying industry with a focus on custom-tailored engineering solutions for a wide range of utility, offshore and agricultural applications.

As you might imagine, subsea environments pose some of the most difficult conditions for self-propelled trenchers. While 450 feet is the average depth of deployment, other trenchers need to operate reliably up to a mile under water. These machines are designed for remote operation and are primarily used to trench the seabed and bury pre-laid offshore cables for wind turbines.

“We bring a great deal of onshore trenching expertise to the offshore sector,” Taylor says. “We call on that experience to create machines that are very productive. The big issue here is that if a subsea trencher has a problem, it costs something like $200,000 to pull it back up for repair.”

Other challenges are numerous. Some of the land-based machines need to be able to trench to depths of 60 feet and beyond, weigh in at 140 tons and are disassembled and transported by multiple vehicles between job sites. (A more standard machine would weigh as little as seven tons and be transported by a single truck.) Offshore machines could be deployed off the back of a vessel, where the cable must be passed through the trencher without breaching its maximum bend radius.

To solve all of these problems, Mastenbroek relies on Autodesk Inventor. In fact, the company has been using Inventor for nearly a quarter century.