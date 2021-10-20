“We meet regularly with the experts who understand all the intricacies of a specific process and the GEA machine for that process,” Riezebos says. “They explain what parameters they have, such as an extra nozzle with isolation, for example. That’s all the information we need to build a model that they can adjust and turn into many different configurations automatically.”

Ultimately, repeated model enhancement creates a library of components that can be repurposed many times over, creating standardized products for more customized scenarios—without going through the full customization process.

“One of the best parts of model enhancement is making a standardized machine automatically when there wasn’t a standardized approach previously,” says Bhavik Suthar, Senior Design Engineer. “We create models in Inventor with iLogic in such a way that we can standardize it, whatever the components are.”