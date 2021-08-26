In 2016, as part of the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, a consortium of corporations, universities, and technology organizations built and tested LASIMM – a world-first for 3D printing in metal.

Foster + Partners’ role within the consortium was to demonstrate the potential of the technology within the design and construction sector and explore new methods of fabrication that would benefit the architectural supply chain while offering a modern and sustainable approach. Best of all, LASIMM builds parts on-demand and into a near-net-shape, reducing material waste, and reforming inventory for highly complex projects.

“The aim of the consortium is to make fundamental steps towards transforming the construction industry by developing new technologies,” says Sam Wilkinson, a design engineer in the firm’s Specialist Modelling Group.

LASIMM was developed to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and offer production flexibility, which are Europe’s core pillars to improve industrial competitiveness. LASIMM features a modular configuration including industrial 6-axis robot arms and a parallel kinematic motion (PKM) robot specialized for milling. It’s capable of additive manufacturing (wire + arc), machining (“subtractive” work), metrology, and inspection.

“Foster + Partners has a history of investing in research to advance the science behind the material we use in our buildings, to understand the purest requirements for the spatial or performance characteristics of the design,” says Josh Mason, a design engineer in the Specialist Modelling Group.