With cost pressures on this project, as with any other, Revit’s 3D models allowed FCBStudios and its partners on the project to track costs in real-time and keep a close eye on material quantities. Through Revit, the various teams could visualise, for example, how introducing more columns would impact on the amount of foundations.

This level of detail was particularly important because of the raised access floor feature of the Faculty of Arts Building, and the presence of exposed structural soffits.

“We couldn’t just lower the plasterboard ceiling or lower suspended ceilings,” says Harris. “All the light fittings and other services needed to fit into this raised access floor that runs across the whole building, so every single hole needed to be coordinated before the slabs were built. The 3D nature of Revit allowed us to plug everything in accurately and quickly, minimising the number of clashes during construction. On this job, it was relatively hassle-free, because we all knew those things would be coming and we knew the software would enable us to iron them out before we got to site, reducing delay.”

For a fully interactive 3D view of the project, FCBStudios combined Revit models with another piece of technology that has become a common feature on the construction site – 3D headsets. Its studios have been using Oculus Gear VR for around seven years on various projects, enabling them to truly bring the build to life for clients.