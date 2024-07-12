With businesses and governments alike starting to prioritise net zero targets as a key component of their wider strategies, there is increasing awareness of the role that the built environment has to play in driving sustainability. Without delivering carbon neutral, energy efficient buildings, meeting these targets would be a near-impossible task.

The buildings around us are no longer static environments; increasingly, they are dynamic entities that must respond to and monitor changes in usage, energy, weather and much more. The modern office building, for example, tracks more data than many of us would imagine, which helps owners and occupants to make them more efficient and sustainable.

As Ireland’s largest MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) consulting practice, Ethos Engineering is at the forefront of a mission to deliver sustainable, energy-efficient buildings. Its projects are underpinned by a commitment to digital ways of working, echoing its enviable client base which includes some of the best and brightest of global tech.