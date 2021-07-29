Cundall is a multidisciplinary engineering company with 21 offices worldwide, offering services in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, and civil engineering that cover the entire lifecycle of a building project. Founded in the UK 40 years ago, the firm has been ahead of its time for its commitment to environmentally responsible practices, winning multiple awards for its sustainable buildings.

Cundall was also an early adopter of BIM, embracing the tools and technologies more than 7 years ago. During the 2010 recession, “what we did was invest in BIM training and software throughout that lean period,” says Graeme Padgham, Global Head of IT and BIM at Cundall. “When we came through that time, we were in a stronger position to deliver projects.” And when the UK mandated the use of fully collaborative 3D BIM for all government-funded projects by 2016, Cundall was ahead of the curve.

Today, all the firm’s projects are developed using BIM. Kirsty Hogg, who joined Cundall in 2007 as a Junior CAD Technician, is now BIM manager of Cundall’s London office. She manages a wide range of projects, coordinating a team of BIM technicians in London and remote offices worldwide.