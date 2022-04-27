“For many local authorities it's not about just getting the information digitally from a contractor or a consultant. It's understanding what you're going to do with it, how you're going to store it.



You need to think wider about your digital adoption for the wider estate. There's all kinds of different FM models out there. If you don't have the skills to procure that kind of thing the LGA would like to support and help people through that.”



Keith Heard,

Commercial Manager, Hampshire County Council, SCF Framework Lead, Chair NACF.

“Skills are important. if you don't have somebody in-house that already has that sort of digitization skill, then you possibly need to bring somebody in for the short or medium term.



You also need buy-in from people at all levels. If you only get buy-in from say the top tier of people within an organisation, then it often fails, because the people below don't have that buy-in and don’t feel part of the journey”



Dave Peacock,

Technical Director, TÜV SÜD, UK BIM Alliance, UK BIM Framework

“Understanding the end-to-end processes is important. I think, from a national perspective we're probably looking at 1 to 2% of our Infrastructure and buildings are constructed each year, so we do need to look at what we've already got. I think that touches on the bigger issue about the structure of the organisation, how do the departments work together? If planning still requires two dimensional mock-ups then that really isn't a great starting point, because that sets a precedent for how the design side supplies information in the first instance.”



Marek Suchocki,

Engagement Lead, Autodesk.