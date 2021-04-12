Area of Research:

Emerging Technology

Location:

Toronto

TransPod is designing a hyperloop system to make ultra-high-speed ground transportation a reality. TransPod’s system will move people faster, with dramatic reductions in fossil fuel usage. Based on aerospace engineering innovations, TransPod’s 1000km/h passenger vehicle system will bring about a new, convenient, reliable mode of transportation, to virtually shrink distances and connect people, cities, and businesses.

The TransPod hyperloop will serve both the passenger and cargo transportation markets, with a focus on countries challenged by aging infrastructure, high-density populations, and a need for transportation innovation.

Working out of the Autodesk Technology Center in Toronto, TransPod also has offices in France, and Italy, where they work with a global network of industrial leaders in the aeronautics, space, rail, and infrastructure industries. By working with this diverse group of experts, TransPod aims to re-invent tube-transportation from the ground up.

Simply put, TransPod takes a physics-first and engineering-first approach to design. Rather than using pre-existing concepts of “hyperloop”, TransPod is developing every aspect of a new tube-transportation system, from design to systems engineering. With a focus on designs and technological breakthroughs, all aspects of the vehicle, infrastructure, and passenger experience are designed to work together seamlessly, with high reliability, safety, and operational robustness.

TransPod is committed to creating designs for global impact, while also providing a strong business case for technologies with significant climate benefits.