TransPod is committed to creating designs for global impact, while also providing a strong business case for technologies with significant climate benefits.

TransPod is designing a hyperloop system to make ultra-high-speed ground transportation a reality. TransPod’s system will move people faster, with dramatic reductions in fossil fuel usage. Based on aerospace engineering innovations, TransPod’s 1000km/h passenger vehicle system will bring about a new, convenient, reliable mode of transportation, to virtually shrink distances and connect people, cities, and businesses.

The TransPod hyperloop will serve both the passenger and cargo transportation markets, with a focus on countries challenged by aging infrastructure, high-density populations, and a need for transportation innovation.

Working out of the Autodesk Technology Center in Toronto, TransPod also has offices in France, and Italy, where they work with a global network of industrial leaders in the aeronautics, space, rail, and infrastructure industries. By working with this diverse group of experts, TransPod aims to re-invent tube-transportation from the ground up.

Simply put, TransPod takes a physics-first and engineering-first approach to design. Rather than using pre-existing concepts of “hyperloop”, TransPod is developing every aspect of a new tube-transportation system, from design to systems engineering. With a focus on designs and technological breakthroughs, all aspects of the vehicle, infrastructure, and passenger experience are designed to work together seamlessly, with high reliability, safety, and operational robustness.

