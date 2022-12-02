Accelerate positive impact at scale
Autodesk at the UN Climate Change Conference - COP27
Autodesk supports policies and international efforts to promote measurement and reduction of carbon emissions, energy consumption, and waste production in our industries, as well as broader national and global commitments, including market-based efforts, to tackle climate change.
Autodesk sponsored the United Nations Environment Programme Building Pavilion at COP27. Watch the replay of the talks now.
Going Retro for Net Zero: How Housing Retrofits Save Embodied Carbon
Ximena Rico, Government Affairs Lead, Autodesk LATAM - President and Founder BIM Task Group Mexico
Ximena joined Build Change to discuss the ways that structural retrofits go beyond improving the resilience of buildings to driving down carbon emissions globally.
The power of partnerships to decarbonize industries
Architecture 2030, Smithsonian, WBCSD
Decarbonization and addressing embodied carbon emissions are easier than ever before. Learn more about how strategies, techniques, and technologies can bring sustainability to the forefront of a design from the very beginning, and even for an existing asset.
2030 is Today - how we can act NOW to halve built environment emissions by 2030
Marta Bouchard, AEC Sustainability Lead, Autodesk
In this session led by WBCSD and WorldGBC on behalf of the BuildingtoCOP Coalition, Marta provided an overview of actions and implementable solutions to reduce the entire whole life carbon emissions of the built environment.
Integrating Across Sectors: Business Leaders in Energy, Buildings & Circular
Rama Dunayevich, Global Impact Partnerships, Autodesk
Building Council for Sustainable Energy moderated this panel with industry leaders to discuss the need to create partnerships to deploy technology solutions, facilitate innovation, increase resilience, and realize economic and mitigation benefits.
Businesses must take the lead in mitigating climate change's effects. Learn why environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is a key step.
A focus on sustainability throughout design and manufacturing processes helps businesses realize a host of positive outcomes, including energy and material cost savings, faster manufacturing times, greater predictability, more durable and resilient products, and more. This e-book looks at the options available to drive sustainability in product design and manufacturing
Net zero is at the top of corporate agendas, in the front of consumers’ minds, and a consistent theme of legislation, regulations, and government funding around the globe. This e-book identifies the drivers, gaps, and opportunities for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industries to achieve more sustainable outcomes.
Measuring and reducing emissions from building materials and construction, referred to as embodied carbon, can help the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction meet net zero goals.
Produced for Autodesk by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, the film follows Scottish Canals Head of Engineering Peter Robinson as he paddleboards along the Glasgow canals, talking about the challenges their long-neglected canal routes faced and how they used smart technology and sustainable concepts to help rejuvenate the area.
Build Change is a social enterprise - supported by Autodesk Foundation - with the mission to prevent loss of life and loss of housing caused by disasters. It retrofits existing homes and constructs new ones in places at risk for natural disasters, like Colombia’s capital city of Bogota.