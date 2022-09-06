TECHNICAL DRAWING

To read technical drawings, refer to the many information blocks provided on the drawing. The title block, located on the bottom right corner of the drawing, includes a description of the drawing, information about the materials to be used, scale, tolerances, size, part numbers, and more. The revision block, located in the upper right corner, explains revision details or changes made to the original drawing. The bill of materials block, above the title block or on the upper left corner, includes a list of all the items or quantities of materials needed to assemble the object or structure. The drawing key explains various symbols and lines that can identify the different features of an object or structure. The scale number will explain the scale the drawing should be produced to. For example, 1:1 means the drawing represents the actual size of the object and 100:1 means the actual object is 100 times the size of the drawing.