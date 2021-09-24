Image Courtesy Serhat Sezgin
3D modeling is the process of using software to create a mathematical representation of a 3-dimensional object or shape. The created object is called a 3D model and these 3-dimensional models are used in a variety of industries.
The film, television, video games, architecture, construction, product development, science and medical industries all use 3D models to visualize, simulate and render graphic designs.
3D modeling is used across a wide range of industries
VFX and animation studios use modeling software to create CG assets and characters for films and TV shows
Image courtesy of Qvisten Animation
Game developers create 3D environments and characters for games and cinematics using modeling tools.
Image courtesy of Axis Studios
The manufacturing industry uses 3D modeling software for product design (US site), engineering, and concept rendering.
Image courtesy of Diamond Works
The architecture industry uses modelng software to render interiors and exteriors of proposed buildings and environments.
Image Courtesy of Alt/Shift