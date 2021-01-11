AutoCAD LT AutoCAD LT
      Compare AutoCAD LT and AutoCAD

      Compare the features of AutoCAD® and AutoCAD® LT, and learn which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow.

      AutoCAD LT 2022 vs. previous releases

      AutoCAD LT precision 2D CAD drafting software has a flexible subscription model, with new features available with each release and product update. If you have a perpetual license of AutoCAD LT 2016 or earlier, here’s what’s changed in AutoCAD LT 2017, AutoCAD LT 2018, AutoCAD LT 2019, AutoCAD LT 2020, AutoCAD LT 2021, and AutoCAD LT 2022.

      AutoCAD LT 2022

      What's included:

      • AutoCAD web app (US site) : View, create, and edit AutoCAD drawings from any computer with no software install required.*
      • AutoCAD mobile app (US site) : View, create, and edit AutoCAD drawings via iOS and Android devices.
      • Integrated workflows: Work smoothly across desktop, web, and mobile devices.*
      • Cloud storage connectivity: Access any DWG file in AutoCAD with Autodesk’s cloud, as well as with leading cloud storage providers.

      Top new features added since 2016 include:

      • Trace: Collaborate with teams and make comments and annotations on a separate sheet without affecting your drawing.
      • Share: Share controlled links to drawings with colleagues and teammates without having to attach files to emails
      • Count: Automate counting of blocks or geometry and export that data to a table.
      • Push to Autodesk Docs: Push your CAD drawing sheets as PDFs to Autodesk Docs from AutoCAD.
      • Drawing history: See changes made to your drawing over time.
      • Xref compare: Compare two versions of an external Xref and implement changes without leaving your current drawing.
      • Blocks palette: Insert blocks efficiently from the Libraries tab on desktop or in the AutoCAD web app.
      • Quick measure: Quickly display all nearby measurements including areas and perimeters in a drawing by hovering your mouse.
      • Trim and extend (enhanced): The default Quick mode now automatically selects all potential boundaries.
      • Purge (redesigned): Remove multiple unneeded objects with easy selection and object preview.
      • DWG™ compare: Compare two versions of a drawing or Xref without leaving your current window.
      • PDF import: Import geometry (SHX font files, fills, raster images, and TrueType text) into a drawing from a PDF.
      • AutoCAD anytime, anywhere: Access AutoCAD from your desktop, web, and mobile devices.*
      • Save to web and mobile: Save drawings and their associated Xrefs from your desktop to view and edit in the AutoCAD web and mobile apps.
      • New views and viewports: Easily add saved views to your layouts.
      • High-resolution monitor support: View your designs on 4K- and higher-resolution displays.
      • Off-screen selection: Selected objects stay in the selection set, even if you pan or zoom off screen.

      Improvements since 2016

      • Save in half a second: Shave one second off each save on average
      • Faster and customized installations: Install up to 50% faster for solid state hard drives and choose which items you want to install
      • Pull away drawing windows to display them side by side or on multiple monitors without opening another instance of AutoCAD.
      • New dark theme: Modern blue aesthetic with contrast and sharpness improvements
      • User interface: Flat-design icons and intuitive dialog boxes and toolbars
      • 2D graphics: Better stability, fidelity, and performance
      • Save, move/copy performance boost with the 2018.dwg file format
      • The TrustedDWG™ file format
      • The re-designed Start tab lets you easily access recent files, files on the cloud, help content, and more.

      Support and software access

      • Technical support
        • Autodesk support specialists: Schedule a call†, chat online (limited availability), or email us.
        • Remote desktop assistance: Get secure, hands-on troubleshooting.
        • Online resources: Access our knowledge base for help documentation, tutorials, training videos, and community support forums.
      • Access to the latest software: Instantly access the newest releases and updates.
      • Use software anywhere: At home or when traveling.
      • Access previous versions: Download and use previous releases.
      • Flexible term lengths: Subscribe monthly, annually, or for 3 years.*
      • Administrative tools: Easily manage software licenses, seats, and usage from your Autodesk Account.

      *Not available to maintenance plan customers.
      Available to maintenance plan customers with Advanced Support.