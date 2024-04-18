Executing the Raben project PiDT utilized Autodesk® Inventor®, Autodesk® Fusion 360® and Autodesk® Generative Design®. In response to Raben’s requirements, PiTD developed a new, smaller robot equipped with an innovative gripper capable of lifting 45 kg. By modeling the device parameters during the design stage using Autodesk Fusion 360® with Generative Design® technology, PiTD optimized the weight of the machine from 66 kg to just 23 kg. This 30-40 kg weight reduction significantly improved the overall design, and the sleeker frame facilitated easier integration. As a result, Raben required less shop floor space, allowing for the installation of additional devices. AutoCAD tools enabled PiTD to test the reach of the robotic arm and fine-tune its height settings. From Raben’s perspective, a critical aspect of the project was developing a unique clamping device. This component ensured that transported goods (such as coffee jars) gripped from above would remain secure. Designed using Autodesk Inventor® and Autodesk Generative Design®, this lightweight detail resembles a human bone. It was manufactured using 3D printing technology. In the Autodesk Generative Design®, the designer specified guidelines for the final clamp shape, including screw and connection locations and maximum weight. The program then presented various 3D shapes that met the specified criteria.

Our design process commenced in Autodesk Inventor®, a tool that enables accurate calculations. Gradually, we were honing the design by simulating the clamping behavior, considering the evolving requirements of the packaging line. The designer then meticulously examined and enhanced the model, assessing its movements and behavior within the packing line context – stresses Krzysztof Pustkowiak, PiDT.