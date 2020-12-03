STRATEGIC AEC PARTNERS

Reduce waste and increase profit margins. Partner solutions help contractors and subcontractors plan more effectively, produce results more quickly, and finish projects within budget.

  • Mortenson Construction: Smart Helmet

    DAQRI and Autodesk partnered on a BIM 360 integration with Mortenson Construction. The application highlighted the benefits of AR to transform how construction works.

  • ISG: Lloyd’s Bank, London

    Topcon and Autodesk help keep all parties up-to-date with the latest jobsite information for the refurbishment of the Lloyd’s Register of Shipping and Lloyd’s Bank building in London.

  • PCL Construction: Streamlining contractor workflow

    PCL Construction saves time and money using BIM 360. The software enables the firm to streamline the process of checking and verifying sub trades’ staked and installed components.

  • HNCEG

    This Chinese construction engineering group uses Autodesk software to accomplish the largest double-spiral steel structure building in the world.

